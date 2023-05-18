Dad's shock after son finds grenade in Mansfield park
A dad shared his “shock” after learning that his son had found a grenade in a Mansfield park, prompting a 'full-blown' police and bomb squad presence to cordon off the area.
Liam Bools, 41, said his eight-year-old son Theo called him about what he suspected was a grenade in Berry Hill Park, Mansfield, after playing at the park with a neighbour.
Police officers and the Ministry of Defence's bomb squad were called to the scene and cordoned off the area while an investigation took place.
He said: “Our son went out with the neighbour, they were playing a little American football and it went into the hedge bottom.
“Our son is quite inquisitive and always right, so he started digging and telling the neighbour it was a grenade and then my neighbour decided to ring the police.
"We were in Tesco, just doing some shopping, when I got a call saying they had some 'news' – I thought there had been an accident or something.
“Theo was far more excited than frightened by his discovery.”
A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police told Nottinghamshire Live: “The object seemed to be a small and old grenade” but the device had “no explosive element”.
This prompted officers to believe it was either a dummy or an ornament.
No controlled explosion was required and the object was removed by the Ministry of Defence.
Nottinghamshire Police assured residents there was no risk to the public.