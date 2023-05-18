News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Dad's shock after son finds grenade in Mansfield park

A dad shared his “shock” after learning that his son had found a grenade in a Mansfield park, prompting a 'full-blown' police and bomb squad presence to cordon off the area.

By Joshua Hartley
Published 18th May 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read

Liam Bools, 41, said his eight-year-old son Theo called him about what he suspected was a grenade in Berry Hill Park, Mansfield, after playing at the park with a neighbour.

Police officers and the Ministry of Defence's bomb squad were called to the scene and cordoned off the area while an investigation took place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam, from South Normanton, Derbyshire, said he was “stupefied” by what his son had found.

Theo, aged eight, had discovered what he thought was a grenade in the dirt, at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.Theo, aged eight, had discovered what he thought was a grenade in the dirt, at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.
Theo, aged eight, had discovered what he thought was a grenade in the dirt, at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.
Most Popular

He said: “Our son went out with the neighbour, they were playing a little American football and it went into the hedge bottom.

Read More
Mansfield police seeking information following report of "suspicious" man at sho...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our son is quite inquisitive and always right, so he started digging and telling the neighbour it was a grenade and then my neighbour decided to ring the police.

"We were in Tesco, just doing some shopping, when I got a call saying they had some 'news' – I thought there had been an accident or something.

“Theo was far more excited than frightened by his discovery.”

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police told Nottinghamshire Live: “The object seemed to be a small and old grenade” but the device had “no explosive element”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This prompted officers to believe it was either a dummy or an ornament.

No controlled explosion was required and the object was removed by the Ministry of Defence.

Nottinghamshire Police assured residents there was no risk to the public.

Related topics:MansfieldDerbyshire