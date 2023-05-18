News you can trust since 1952
25 pictures showing some great names, great games and iconic moments in Mansfield Town's history, including promotion back to the Football League, Luis Suarez's moment of shame and a throwback to the dark days of COVID - picture galllery

Our latest Stags picture gallery takes a nice trip down memory lane to look at some of the great names and games in the club’s history.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th May 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:16 BST

Former manager Tommy Eggleston is featured along with a rather memorable FA Cup game with Liverpool and Adam Murray lifting the league trophy of what is now the National League.

There’s also a other iconic moments, including the players coming out to an empty ground due to COVID and Nigel Clough celebrating his first win as Stags boss.

Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Fans queue to get into the ground in 1962.

1. Field Mill 60 years ago

Fans queue to get into the ground in 1962. Photo: JPI

Mansfield Town pose for a team picture on 27th August 1968. This was Mansfield Town's 32nd season in the Football League and 8th in the Third Division. They finished 15th with 43 points.

2. The Stags squad - 1968

Mansfield Town pose for a team picture on 27th August 1968. This was Mansfield Town's 32nd season in the Football League and 8th in the Third Division. They finished 15th with 43 points. Photo: Express

Mansfield Town manager Tommy Eggleston is pictured in 1969.

3. Tommy Eggleston

Mansfield Town manager Tommy Eggleston is pictured in 1969. Photo: Express

That magic night as Stags knock star-studded West Ham out of the FA Cup in 1969.

4. Stags shock West Ham

That magic night as Stags knock star-studded West Ham out of the FA Cup in 1969. Photo: National World

