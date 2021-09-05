Woman in court after series of Mansfield arson attacks

Nottinghamshire Police were alerted to three separate blazes in the Forest Town area on Monday, August 30.

The last of these incidents took place at around 7.20pm and caused significant damage to the former shooting range in Garibaldi Park, Clipstone Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested the woman after a spate of arson attacks.

The others took place shortly after 1am on Lime Grove and at around 7.30am in Clipstone Drive, where a bin and bushes were set ablaze.

Natasha Maunder, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of arson.

She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded into custody. She is due to appear again on Monday.