Woman in court after series of Mansfield arson attacks
A woman has appeared in court after a spate of arson attacks in Mansfield which ‘considerable local concern’ and wasted firefighters’ time.
Nottinghamshire Police were alerted to three separate blazes in the Forest Town area on Monday, August 30.
The last of these incidents took place at around 7.20pm and caused significant damage to the former shooting range in Garibaldi Park, Clipstone Drive.
The others took place shortly after 1am on Lime Grove and at around 7.30am in Clipstone Drive, where a bin and bushes were set ablaze.
Natasha Maunder, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of arson.
She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded into custody. She is due to appear again on Monday.
PC Kieran Loftus, of the Mansfield North neighbourhood policing team, said: “These blazes caused considerable local concern and we deployed significant resources to ensure they were promptly investigated.”