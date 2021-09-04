Man hurt in attack outside Sports Direct in Shirebrook

Derbyshire Police said officers were called to reports of an assault in the car park of the Sports Direct warehouse in Shirebrook on Saturday, August 28, just before 6.30am.

A force spokeswoman said: “A man suffered cuts and bruising to his head, arms and legs and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“A car was also damaged in the incident.”

The Sports Direct headquarters in Shirebrook.

Reports suggest the man was attacked by four others armed with bats and sticks.

The spokeswoman said: “No arrests have been made at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 21*500226.

The spokeswoman said: “Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”