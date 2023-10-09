Woman hid inside Sutton storage unit to get away from violent attacker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Rowland headbutted the victim, pulled her to the floor, hit her, and strangled her during attacks which happened at the Kings Storage Unit in Sutton.

The victim managed to call the police, believing the 39-year-old had driven away from the area, but he returned minutes later.

Officers were immediately dispatched and arrested Rowland a short time later.

Darren Rowland was jailed for attacking a woman in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He claimed the victim had refused to give him the keys to his van which led to a disagreement before he assaulted her on the afternoon of April 29.

Rowland was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault by beating.

He was jailed for one year and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on October 6.

Rowland, of Cleveland Avenue, Draycott, Derbyshire, was also made subject of a three-year restraining order.

Detective Inspector Steven King, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent incident in a public place in full view of passers-by and with members of the public close at hand.

“This acted as no deterrent to the suspect whose violent actions were caught on CCTV.

"He placed his hands around the victim's neck, causing her to struggle to breathe, during this nasty incident.