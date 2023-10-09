News you can trust since 1952
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court
By Tim Cunningham
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST

Offences range from shoplifting and assault to grievous bodily harm and sexual assault of a child.

Krzysztof Witrowski, aged 49, of Mansfield, was jailed for two years and nine months after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Jack Jeffries, aged 21, of Eyre Street, Creswell, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and one count of intentional strangulation. He was jailed for 11 months.

Martin Roberts, aged 39, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, pleaded guilty to one count of causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for nine months.

Mark Diuk, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 19 counts of theft and was sentenced to four months in prison.

