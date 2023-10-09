A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court
Offences range from shoplifting and assault to grievous bodily harm and sexual assault of a child.
1. Krzysztof Witrowski
Krzysztof Witrowski, aged 49, of Mansfield, was jailed for two years and nine months after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. Photo: Krzysztof Witrowski
2. Jack Jeffries
Jack Jeffries, aged 21, of Eyre Street, Creswell, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and one count of intentional strangulation. He was jailed for 11 months. Photo: Jack Jeffries
3. Martin Roberts
Martin Roberts, aged 39, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, pleaded guilty to one count of causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for nine months. Photo: Martin Roberts
4. Mark Diuk
Mark Diuk, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 19 counts of theft and was sentenced to four months in prison. Photo: Mark Diuk