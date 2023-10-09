Jail threat for banned driver who flouted court orders and lied to police
Robert Cantar was pulled over on Ravensdale Road and initially gave false details when it emerged he had been driving while disqualified and uninsured, on August 15.
Prosecutor Catherine Wilson said Cantar, aged 32, was banned for 18 months for the same offences in May, when he also received a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.
She said he has three previous convictions for six offences and was first banned in November 2021.
Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said: "It is unfortunate he finds himself back before the magistrates again and nobody regrets that more than Mr Cantar himself.
"His six-year-old son had taken ill to the extent he was hospitalised for a suspected allergic reaction the next day.
"Mr Cantar decided to pick up medication from a local pharmacy. Obviously he shouldn't have done that. His wife is unfit to drive after she was injured in a separate road traffic incident.
"Obviously he should have made other arrangements. He was thinking first and foremost of his son.”
Mr Madahar said the factors that would allow the sentence to be suspended included Cantar's compliance with the community order and the impact custody would have on his family.
Cantar, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, admitted both offences when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.
He received a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was disqualified for 22 months.
He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.