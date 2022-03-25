Vasile Culea, man accused of killing Freda Walker in Langwith Junction denies murder

The man accused of attacking 86-year-old Freda Walker in Langwith Junction has pleaded not guilty to murder.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:09 pm

Vasile Culea, aged 33, appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning accused of the murder of Freda and the attempted murder of her husband Kenneth, a member of Shirebrook Town Council and former Bolsover councillor.

Mrs Walker, 86, died during an attack at a house on Station Road on January 15.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the time, as the couple were described as ‘lovely’.

An artist's impression of Vasile Culea, 33, accused of the murder of Freda Walker and the attempted murder of Ken Walker at Langwith Junction, Derbyshire. Image: Helen Tipper/SWNS.

This morning, Culea denied murder and attempted murder.

Atrial estimated to last two weeks is set to begin October 4.

An inquest held last month heard that Mrs Walker died after suffering head injuries and airway obstruction, while Coun Walker sustained life-threatening injuries, but remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Coun and Mrs Walker were found by a concerned neighbour on the morning of January 15.

Flowers and messages of condolences have been left outside the couple's home and inset, Freda Walker and her husband Ken.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Culea this morning: “Your trial will begin on October 4, but before that you will appear at this court for all matters before your trial to be finalised.

"In the meantime you are remanded into custody. Thank you very much.”

