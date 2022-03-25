Vasile Culea, aged 33, appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning accused of the murder of Freda and the attempted murder of her husband Kenneth, a member of Shirebrook Town Council and former Bolsover councillor.

Mrs Walker, 86, died during an attack at a house on Station Road on January 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of Vasile Culea, 33, accused of the murder of Freda Walker and the attempted murder of Ken Walker at Langwith Junction, Derbyshire. Image: Helen Tipper/SWNS.

This morning, Culea denied murder and attempted murder.

Atrial estimated to last two weeks is set to begin October 4.

An inquest held last month heard that Mrs Walker died after suffering head injuries and airway obstruction, while Coun Walker sustained life-threatening injuries, but remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Coun and Mrs Walker were found by a concerned neighbour on the morning of January 15.

Flowers and messages of condolences have been left outside the couple's home and inset, Freda Walker and her husband Ken.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Culea this morning: “Your trial will begin on October 4, but before that you will appear at this court for all matters before your trial to be finalised.

"In the meantime you are remanded into custody. Thank you very much.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come. Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions #buyapaper