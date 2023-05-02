Nottinghamshire Police began a major investigation after the carefully planned raid at an art gallery on the Welbeck Estate on November 20, 2018.

The audacious break-in was later linked to a series of violent robberies – including at the homes of two international footballers.

Following a lengthy investigation spanning more than two years, six men were found guilty of a variety of offences including conspiracy to commit burglary, converting criminal property, and robbery.

The stolen tiara

They were jailed for a combined total of more than 100 years.

The team of detectives whose work led to the convictions were recognised at Nottinghamshire Police’s annual awards.

They were nominated for the investigation of the year honour by Insp Gayle Hart, who delayed her retirement to see the case through.

She said: “The team devoted countless hours to what became one of the most complex investigations I’d ever known.

“As a result of their dedication and determination to get justice for the victims, ruthless criminals were taking off the streets for a very long time.

“They should all feel very proud at what they achieved in this case.”

The team included Det Sgt Rick Ellis, Det Con Stuart Kirkham, Det Con John Wilson, Det Sgt Simon Blinston and analyst Sally Marshall.

Their investigation, Operation Tinge, began after offenders wearing boiler suits and motorcycle helmets smashed their way into the Harley Gallery, on the Welbeck Estate in Sherwood Forest, and made off with a diamond encrusted tiara worth about £3.5 million.

A matching brooch was also stolen alongside the Portland Tiara, which was made for the Duchess of Portland to wear at the coronation of Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1902.

Following extensive and detailed inquiries, the team of detectives were able to link the raid to a series of subsequent robberies and burglary in early 2019 when they raided Paris Jewels, a shop in London’s Hatton Garden.

Inside they found a plastic bag containing a stash of jewellery and an FA Cup runners-up medal stolen the day before from the home of professional footballer Tom Huddlestone in Caythorpe.

The detectives then worked backwards, using mobile phone and traffic camera analysis to link gang members to the same shop the day after a series to violent robberies across Nottinghamshire and Surrey.

It was a protracted investigation and the detectives needed to manage daily demand while working long hours on the case.

Det Con Kirkham said: “A huge amount of work went into this investigation and I wasn’t fully aware of the weight I’d been carrying around for three years until the jury returned with their verdicts.

“The sense of relief as the burden lifted was unforgettable. I just hope that the victims felt something similar.

“I’m really proud to have been involved in the investigation, especially with the group of people who helped bring it together.