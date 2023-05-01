Vaping products stolen in violent robbery at Mansfield shop
Hundreds of pounds worth of vaping products were stolen in a violent robbery at a store in Mansfield.
Police said “multiple suspects” targeted the shop on Nottingham Road on Friday, April 21, shortly before 8pm.
Officers, who have only just released details of the incident, said “hundreds of pounds worth of vaping products were stolen and the victim assaulted” during the incident.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Multiple suspects then fled the store, taking other items from the shelves as they went.”
Three 15-year-old boys have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released on bail.
Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident left the victim badly shaken, but thankfully uninjured.
“Offences of this nature are taken extremely seriously and we will do whatever it takes to hold perpetrators to account.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 709 of April 21, 2023.