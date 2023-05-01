Police said “multiple suspects” targeted the shop on Nottingham Road on Friday, April 21, shortly before 8pm.

Officers, who have only just released details of the incident, said “hundreds of pounds worth of vaping products were stolen and the victim assaulted” during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Multiple suspects then fled the store, taking other items from the shelves as they went.”

Police have made three arrests.

Three 15-year-old boys have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident left the victim badly shaken, but thankfully uninjured.

“Offences of this nature are taken extremely seriously and we will do whatever it takes to hold perpetrators to account.”