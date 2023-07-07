Two people arrested in Kirkby for knife and drugs offences
Police have arrested two individuals after officers sighted a car containing three people acting suspiciously on Derby Road in Kirkby.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team arrested one male found in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – a knife – and a small quantity of cannabis.
The driver was drug swiped at the road side via a preliminary drugs test and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis and was arrested for being over specified drugs limit while driving a motor vehicle.