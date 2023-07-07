News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Police hunting person who used a drill to try to break into Selston home

Police are appealing for information to find the unknown person who attempted drill out the lock of a house in Selston.
By John Smith
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened at a house on Maple Way, on Friday, June 30, at about 2.20am, when the unknown person attempted to drill out the lock of the front door.

However, they ran off after being disturbed when the householder put some lights on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are also appealing for information on incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour.

Police are appealing for information to find the person who tried to drill out the lock of Selston house. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice are appealing for information to find the person who tried to drill out the lock of Selston house. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police are appealing for information to find the person who tried to drill out the lock of Selston house. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular
Read More
More than £1.5m of cannabis plants seized in month-long police crackdown

Aa red Motorini motorbike was stolen from the driveway of a house on Nottingham Road, Selston, between 6pm on Wednesday, June 28, and 7.50pm the following day.

A cream and burgundy Lambretta was stolen from a driveway on Barker Avenue, Jacksdale, on Saturday, July 1, just after 2.30am.

Off-road bikers were seen riding motorbikes in Felley Woods at Felley Priory, Underwood, on Wednesday, July 5, at about 2.25pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team at [email protected], or on 101.