The incident happened at a house on Maple Way, on Friday, June 30, at about 2.20am, when the unknown person attempted to drill out the lock of the front door.

However, they ran off after being disturbed when the householder put some lights on.

Police are also appealing for information on incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour.

Police are appealing for information to find the person who tried to drill out the lock of Selston house. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Aa red Motorini motorbike was stolen from the driveway of a house on Nottingham Road, Selston, between 6pm on Wednesday, June 28, and 7.50pm the following day.

A cream and burgundy Lambretta was stolen from a driveway on Barker Avenue, Jacksdale, on Saturday, July 1, just after 2.30am.

Off-road bikers were seen riding motorbikes in Felley Woods at Felley Priory, Underwood, on Wednesday, July 5, at about 2.25pm.

