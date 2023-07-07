Police hunting person who used a drill to try to break into Selston home
The incident happened at a house on Maple Way, on Friday, June 30, at about 2.20am, when the unknown person attempted to drill out the lock of the front door.
However, they ran off after being disturbed when the householder put some lights on.
Police are also appealing for information on incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour.
Aa red Motorini motorbike was stolen from the driveway of a house on Nottingham Road, Selston, between 6pm on Wednesday, June 28, and 7.50pm the following day.
A cream and burgundy Lambretta was stolen from a driveway on Barker Avenue, Jacksdale, on Saturday, July 1, just after 2.30am.
Off-road bikers were seen riding motorbikes in Felley Woods at Felley Priory, Underwood, on Wednesday, July 5, at about 2.25pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team at [email protected], or on 101.