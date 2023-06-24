Warning after more than 20 arson attacks in Langwith in matter of days

Crews from Shirebrook Fire Station have been called to more than 20 “deliberate fires” around Pit Hill in just more than a week, including a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station.

A station spokesman said: “Over the last 10 days, Shirebrook crews have been alerted to more than 20 deliberate fires in close proximity of Pit Hill, Langwith, ranging from bins, bus shelters, plastic barriers and traffic cones.

Flames envelop a waiting shelter on Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station. Picture: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

“Not only is this dangerous and could lead to a larger incident, it also prevents us from being available for genuine emergencies.

“We are asking the people of Langwith and surrounding areas to contact FireStoppers if you see anyone acting suspiciously, or setting fires.”

FireStoppers can be contacted on 0800 169 5558.

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said it was working “very closely” with the fire service to tackle the problem.