Mansfield house fire 'caused by tumble dryer'

Three people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a tumble dryer caught fire at a Forest Town home.

Fire crews from Ashfield and Edwinstowe were called to the scene of the fire at a house on Baldwin Close at 10.37am yesterday, April 8 .

Baldwin Close, Forest Town.

The fire, which was located in the kitchen, started in a tumble dryer and was extinguished by a member of the public using a domestic hose pipe.

Two men, aged 36 and 63 and one 38-year-old woman, were treated by paramedics and fire crews for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by 11.33am.

Station Manager Christian Brown, from the service’s prevention team, said: “A build-up of fluff in tumble dryer filters has been known to contribute to fires involving these appliances, and for this reason, we would always recommend cleaning filters regularly.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nottinghamshire Police supports National Stalking Awareness Week

Mansfield talking newspaper editor has bus named after him

Did you see a TV crew filming in Mansfield today?



“It is also recommended that you register your appliances so that you will be notified of any safety risks from the manufacturers. The process is quick and simple and all you have to do is go to registermyappliance.org.uk to do this.

“If you have brought an electrical appliance like a tumble dryer second-hand, remember to register yourself as the new owner, otherwise you might miss vital information which could prevent a fire in your home.

“Checking and looking after your appliances and making sure that you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home go hand-in-hand, and we cannot emphasise enough how these simple actions could save your life, and your loved ones.”