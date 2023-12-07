Rainworth drug dealer sent to face a judge after breaching court order

A Rainworth drug dealer who was arrested after crashing into a McDonald's has been sent back to the crown court for breaching a suspended sentence.

Taylor Lee was caught with ketamine in Rainworth on November 14, prosecutor Lauren Hemsley told magistrates in Mansfield.

The offence put him in breach of a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, imposed at Nottingham Crown Court for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs on July 21.

John Pendlebury, mitigating, said: “In different circumstances I would ask you to deal with the case today and notify the crown court.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“But the probation service has already started breach proceedings because he has not been keeping probation appointments.”

Analysis of his phone showed he had been selling cocaine, party drugs, cannabis and Xanax tablets in Rainworth, Edwinstowe, Southwell, Chesterfield and Rotherham.

Drugs scales and more cannabis products were found in his bedroom. Between £910 and £1,220 of drugs were recovered from Lee and his co-defendant.

The court heard Lee, who has no previous convictions for drugs, had been pressurised into dealing after running up drugs debts.

Lee, aged 22, formerly of North Avenue, Rainworth, but now of no fixed address, admitted possession of the class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.