Rainworth drug dealer sent to face a judge after breaching court order
Taylor Lee was caught with ketamine in Rainworth on November 14, prosecutor Lauren Hemsley told magistrates in Mansfield.
The offence put him in breach of a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, imposed at Nottingham Crown Court for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs on July 21.
John Pendlebury, mitigating, said: “In different circumstances I would ask you to deal with the case today and notify the crown court.
“But the probation service has already started breach proceedings because he has not been keeping probation appointments.”
The crown court heard police found cannabis, bags of powder and a nitrous oxide cannister after Lee crashed his car at a drive-through in Mansfield, on April 12, 2021.
Analysis of his phone showed he had been selling cocaine, party drugs, cannabis and Xanax tablets in Rainworth, Edwinstowe, Southwell, Chesterfield and Rotherham.
Drugs scales and more cannabis products were found in his bedroom. Between £910 and £1,220 of drugs were recovered from Lee and his co-defendant.
The court heard Lee, who has no previous convictions for drugs, had been pressurised into dealing after running up drugs debts.
Lee, aged 22, formerly of North Avenue, Rainworth, but now of no fixed address, admitted possession of the class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He was sent to Nottingam Crown Court on January 17 for a judge to decide if the suspended sentence should be activated.