Mansfield man in court following Sutton knife-slash attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 28-year-old victim was in Forest Street, Sutton, when he was attacked from behind.
He sustained a deep gash across his face after being slashed with a blade at around 5.20pm on December 6.
Officers arrived at the scene soon afterwards and detained a suspect nearby, while they also recovered a knife.
Shaun Hill, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, has since been charged with wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article in public.
The 32-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 8, where he was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 12.
Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must’ve been an incredibly scary experience for the victim, who was left with a deep slash wound to his face.
“Our officers detained a suspect shortly after arriving at the scene and we’re pleased to see they’ve now appeared in court after being charged with this serious assault.
“We understand this was an isolated incident, so would like to provide some reassurance that we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public.”