Notts crime tsar vows to tackle anti-social behaviour in Mansfield

Caroline Henry has set out her objectives for the next four years in her police and crime plan, to be unveiled at Nottinghamshire Council’s police and crime panel on Monday, November 15.

Mrs Henry says she intends to create ‘a hostile environment’ for those who attempt to break the law and run organised criminal gangs in Nottinghamshire.

About £400,000 will be pumped into late-night policing, including in projects aimed at keeping women safe after a number of spiking reports.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, has vowed to tackle anti-social behaviour in Mansfield.

She will also launch a £100,000 crime prevention fund for initiatives to increase ‘neighbourhood safety and feelings of safety in vulnerable and hotspot locations across Nottinghamshire’.

There will also be an annual £250,000 Make Notts Safe Fund for community-led third sector organisations to take action to address the community safety issues they face.

She will also invest £1.5 million to direct young people out of the court system by addressing ‘the underlying causes of early onset offending’.

More than £2.6m of her budget will also go into local drug treatment services for offenders across Nottinghamshire.

Confidence

Mrs Henry will also establish an Anti-social Behaviour Taskforce to help increase ‘public confidence in the response to ASB’.

She will also continue to invest in the police’s serious organised crime units and the roads policing team, with the aim of expanding the number of Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras across the county.

But there will be a heavier focus on rural crime as part of her plan, as she feels some parts of the county missed out in the past.

This includes improving the recording and reporting of specific rural crimes such as farm machinery theft, fuel theft, fly tipping, poaching, livestock offences and equine crime.

She said: “It is an ambitious plan that is unapologetically tough on crime and has the needs of victims and communities at its heart.

“It is my vision that by the end of my term in office there will be fewer victims, greater trust and confidence in the police and a stronger and more resilient network of services supporting victims to cope and recover from harm.

“My plan centres on three simple objectives – preventing crime and protecting people from harm; responding efficiently and effectively to community needs and supporting victims, survivors and communities.”

Mrs Henry says she visited each part of the county before putting her plan together and cited the crime problems facing each one of them.

In Mansfield, complaints centred on drug-related crime, speeding, CCTV provision, police visibility, street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

In Ashfield, residents wanted to see an ‘increase visible police presence’, and the targeting of the illegal use of e-scooters, motorcycle-related ASB and illegal encampments.

The panel will scrutinise the plan on Monday, November 15. The plan is currently out for formal consultation with partner agencies during November and December before it is given approval.