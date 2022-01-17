Pair face court after man and woman robbed delivering groceries near Ollerton

Nottinghamshire Police said the victims were sitting in their delivery van when they were allegedly threatened, dragged out of the vehicle and assaulted, needing treatment for head injuries.

A number of items, including two phones, were stolen during the incident on Stepnall Heights, Boughton, on December 23, 2021.

Two men have since been charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepnall Heights, Boughton.

Keegan Garland, aged 27, who is also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, and 25-year-old Jack O’Brien, both of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, where their case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month.

They were remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats these sort of allegations involving violence extremely seriously.”