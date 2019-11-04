Three more arrests made into Sutton murder investigation

Three more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Sutton.

A 42-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers on scene at Langton Road.

A 31-year-old man has already been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody.

Officers were called to Langton Road in Sutton just after 10.30pm on Friday, November 1, to a report of a serious assault.

A 42-year-old man was stabbed and was later pronounced dead at Nottingham’s Queen's Medical Centre.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “Four men have now been arrested following our enquiries. They remain in police custody.

"We are still at an early stage of this investigation, so I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward. Even the smallest detail could prove to be vital to this case."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 980 of November 1, 2019.

