Man stabbed in the street in Sutton

A man was left with serious injuries when he was stabbed in a street in Sutton

Nottinghamshire Police saido fficers were called to Langton Road just after 10.30pm yesterday (Friday 1 November 2019) to a report of a serious assault.

Langton Road Sutton.

Officers remain at the scene as they work to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. No arrests have been made so far.

A police cordon remains in place following the incident, with Langton Road currently closed at the junction with the Post Office.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to reassure people that we believe that this is an isolated incident. Officers are in the area and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to one of them. Anyone who witnessed what happened should call us on 101.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 980 of 1 November 2019.