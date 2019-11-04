Sutton residents thanked for 'patience and understanding' amid murder investigation

Residents in Sutton have been thanked for their 'patience and understanding' after a man was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to Langton Road on Friday night (November 1) to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Nottinghamshire Police on scene at Langton Road following a stabbing.

A man, aged 42, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with stab wounds and later pronounced dead at Queen's Medical Centre.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation is ongoing into what police believe is a "targeted attack".

And now residents in Sutton have been reassured by leading councillors, including council leader Jason Zadrozny, and thoughts have been given to the victim's family.

Coun Zadrozny said: "We first became aware of a serious incident in Sutton on Saturday morning. The news that someone has been murdered in Sutton is devastating and my thoughts go out to the family of the man who has sadly died.

"I have been working with the Police and senior officers at the Council all weekend to help the residents affected. I would like to thank residents in Sutton for their patience and understanding.

"This is a difficult time for Sutton but I welcome the fact that an arrest has been made. I would encourage anybody with information to contact the police so we can make sense of this horrific incident."

Your Chad is waiting for a latest comment from Nottinghamshire Police about the next stages of the investigation, but the force provided the below updates yesterday.

A police spokesman said: "Officers remain at the scene as they continue to work to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and talk to the local community, to reassure people that we believe this is an isolated incident."

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “A man has now been arrested following our enquiries. He remains in police custody.

"Our investigations make us believed that this was a targeted attack. We are in the early stages of the murder investigation as we continue to piece what happened before and after the attack.

"If anyone has any information please do come forward as they could be vital to the investigation.

"Officers are in the area and I would continue to encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to one of them."