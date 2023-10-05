Three men arrested after cannabis grow discovered in Warsop
Police were called to an address on Clumber Street, Warsop, at around 2pm on Tuesday when suspects were reported to be loading bags into a van.
A search was carried out as a suspect was detained after running from the building.
At the address officers found evidence of a recently cultivated grow.
A car was later pulled over on Dundee Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse, and two further suspects were held.
Three men, aged 47, 36 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation but later released on police bail.
Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “The illegal production of cannabis and the associated crime that goes with it is a blight on our communities.
“That’s why we carry out regular proactive raids on suspected grows and respond quickly to reports of this nature.”
Those with information about the address can call police on 101 quoting incident 449 of October 3 2023.