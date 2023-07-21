Grieving Mansfield Woodhouse man stole booze from same store eight times

John Readman stole a bottle of Jack Daniels Whiskey, from the Mansfield Woodhouse store, on July 3, and two cases of Carling, on July 4, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said Readman took four more cases of the same lager the next day and three bottles of Newcastle Brown Ale, two days after that.

On July 7, he stole a further three cases of Carling, and, five days later, a £9.50 pack of lager and four bottles of Smirnoff Vodka worth £90.

Morrisons, Woodhouse Centre, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse. (Photo by: Google Maps)

After his arrest, he told officers he had an alcohol problem, but did not have the means to pay for it.

The court heard he has 40 previous convictions for 86 offences, including 42 for theft, and he was jailed for burglary in November 2020.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said the low-value shop thefts were “unsophisticated” and driven by his alcohol misuse.

At the end of the last year Readman lost “a significant number of family members” including his mum, his grandmother, his uncle, and two aunties.

Mr Higginbotham said: “He really struggled to deal with the trauma and unfortunately he turned to alcohol.

“He has a lengthy record underpinned by drug misuse, but since his last custodial sentence he has managed to engage with substance misuse charity and is on a methadone script.

“He has taken a drastic turnaround in his life as far as drug misuse is concerned and he is able to change. Unfortunately he has turned to alcohol.”

Mr Higginbotham said there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation as he is now has a stable address after having been homeless.

Readman, aged 40, of Chelmorton Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted eight shop thefts

He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

Magistrates told him: “It’s there to help you. It is in your interests to comply with that order. In the long term that’s your way out of this.”

