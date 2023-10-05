News you can trust since 1952
Prolific shoplifter jailed after string of thefts in Sutton

A persistent shoplifter has been jailed after police worked with retail staff to identify him as the offender responsible for a series of thefts in the Ashfield area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Thirty-seven-year-old Lee Lilliman targeted a number of stores in Sutton and Stanton Hill where he stole items from the shelves.

Lilliman swiped laundry products, meat, candles and other items from stores inside Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre.

Officers from response and neighbourhood policing teams in Ashfield worked alongside shop managers to identify Lilliman from CCTV footage.

Thirty-seven-year-old Lee Lilliman targeted a number of different stores in Sutton and Stanton Hill, Ashfield, where he brazenly stole items from the shelves.
Lilliman, of HMP Nottingham, was convicted of eight shop thefts when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, September 29.

He was jailed for a total of four months.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “Lilliman is a prolific thief and I hope this custodial sentence provides some respite for the stores which have been impacted by his offending.

“The vast majority of shoplifting offences are committed by a relatively small number of offenders and we are targeting our resources at these individuals with the continued support of shop staff.

“We want Sutton’s local shops to continue to be places people want to visit to spend their money and help the community thrive.

“Shoplifting can have an impact both on businesses and the wider community. We understand shop staff need our support and people using their stores need to feel safe."

The Ashfield Business Crime Forum, also known as Shop Watch, will be introduced soon in Sutton following successful launches in Kirkby and Hucknall.

The crime fighting initiative links police and a network of local shopkeepers together with handheld radios and regular face-to-face meetings.