Thief in court after stealing and crashing car in Mansfield

Officers were called on Monday, July 25, at about 3.15am, to an address on Stone Leigh Close, after thieves broke in and stole the keys.

About 10 minutes later, officers on patrol in Mansfield town centre spotted the vehicle, at the junction with Westfield Lane and Rosemary Street, and signalled for it to pull over.

The vehicle reversed at speed along Westfield Lane before crashing into parked cars.

Stone Leigh Close, Mansfield.

James Clarke, of no fixed address, was arrested.

At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, the 41-year-old admitted burglary, driving with no insurance, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Magistrates adjourned his case for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court later this month. Clarke was remanded in custody.