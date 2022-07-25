Car stolen in Mansfield recovered within an hour

Police were called to an address in Stone Leigh Close, Mansfield, today, July 25, at about 3.15am, to reports burglars had broken into the property to steal the car keys.

About 10 minutes later, officers on patrol in Mansfield town centre spotted the vehicle, at the junction with Westfield Lane and Rosemary Street, and signalled for it to pull over.

The vehicle reversed at speed along Westfield Lane before crashing into parked cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stone Leigh Close, Mansfield.

A short foot chase followed before a suspect was detained. Nobody was injured.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. He remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a really good bit of work by everyone involved – from the officers who responded to the staff in our control room who dealt with the initial call.

“Burglaries of this nature can have a very significant impact on victims who have their homes and lives violated by strangers and their property damaged.

“That’s why we retain teams of specialist detectives who work every day exclusively to investigate burglary offences and track down the people responsible.

“To this end we are still working to identify a second suspect in this case and our investigation into what happened is ongoing.”