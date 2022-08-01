Police target unlicensed and uninsured motorists across Mansfield

Five vehicles were seized as officers from the Mansfield Operation Reacher team conducted mobile patrols across Mansfield and Warsop.

A team spokesman said of the operation on July 28: “This operation saw a total of five vehicles being seized off the road and the drivers again being educated and dealt with accordingly.

One driver’s vehicle was untaxed, while another had no tax or MoT.

A third driver was found to be driving while disqualified, with no insurance or tax, while a fourth driver was found to be unsupervised, despite only having a provisional licence.

A motorcycle rider was also found without a licence, insurance or MoT.

Reacher officers then assisted the force’s knife crime team with a motorbike abandoned in the Ravensdale area.

A stolen motorbike was recovered in Ravensdale.

The team said checks revealed it was stolen and it has since been reunited with its owner.

A team spokesman said: “The Mansfield Reacher Team would like to remind drivers/riders that you need the appropriate licence and to please ensure your vehicle is legal with adequate insurance, tax, MoT and is not stolen.