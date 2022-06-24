Warning after fire crews called to grass fires in Mansfield

It comes after multiple appliances were called to an incident off Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield.

Crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Shirebrook, Bolsover and Ashfield fire stations were called yesterday evening.

A spokesman for Ashfield Fire Station, in Kirkby, said: “There were several seats of fire indicating deliberate ignition.

The aftermath of a recent grass fire in Rainworth, which saw wildlife habitats destroyed.

“These fires put peoples life at risk as fire appliances are allocated to this incident, they also destroy habitats for wild animals and cost a significant amount of money.

“When you get caught for deliberate fire setting, a criminal record can have a significant impact on later life, job prospects, travel etc may all be limited.”