Swimming police dog locates suspects in flooded tunnel in Mansfield
PD Jax was on patrol with his handler when a vehicle driving on suspected cloned plates drove away from police in Mansfield.
The vehicle was spotted in Southwell Road East at about 10am on Wednesday, July 31, before it was pursued towards Crown Farm Way and abandoned in a field.
Officers began a search of the area and called in PD Jax for help.
With his handler wading through waste deep water and Jax swimming on his lead ahead, two suspects were soon located partially submerged in a concrete tunnel at the bottom of a brook.
With officers guarding both ends of the tunnel, the cold and wet suspects came out a short time later.
A 35-year-old man has since been charged with dangerous driving, criminal damage, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and fraudulently using a registration mark.
A 19-year-old man was also arrested at the scene and has been released on police bail.
Sergeant Nicholas Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Dog Unit, said: “This was another great example of what dogs like Jax can do and just how sensitive their noses are.
“Even when suspects are partially submerged in water, it is extremely unlikely they will avoid the attention of our dogs for long.”
Readers are advised to only call 999 to report an immediate threat to life or property or visit onlinecrime.notts.police.uk to report non-emergency crimes and incidents.
Calls can also be made to 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.