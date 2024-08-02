Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police dog sniffed out two suspects after following his nose and swimming towards a flooded tunnel.

PD Jax was on patrol with his handler when a vehicle driving on suspected cloned plates drove away from police in Mansfield.

The vehicle was spotted in Southwell Road East at about 10am on Wednesday, July 31, before it was pursued towards Crown Farm Way and abandoned in a field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers began a search of the area and called in PD Jax for help.

Police dogs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

With his handler wading through waste deep water and Jax swimming on his lead ahead, two suspects were soon located partially submerged in a concrete tunnel at the bottom of a brook.

With officers guarding both ends of the tunnel, the cold and wet suspects came out a short time later.

A 35-year-old man has since been charged with dangerous driving, criminal damage, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and fraudulently using a registration mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man was also arrested at the scene and has been released on police bail.

Sergeant Nicholas Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Dog Unit, said: “This was another great example of what dogs like Jax can do and just how sensitive their noses are.

“Even when suspects are partially submerged in water, it is extremely unlikely they will avoid the attention of our dogs for long.”

Readers are advised to only call 999 to report an immediate threat to life or property or visit onlinecrime.notts.police.uk to report non-emergency crimes and incidents.

Calls can also be made to 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.