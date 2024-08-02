Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s biggest sporting events, the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain, is coming to Ravenshead and Blidworth.

Both towns will see the famous race coming through their streets after both were named as part of the Nottinghamshire leg of the East Midlands stage of this year’s men’s race.

The East Midlands will host stage four of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race, and will go from Derby to Newark-on-Trent, through Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire on Friday, September 6.

The Tour of Britain website said: “For the first time in the 20-year history of the modern race, the city of Derby will welcome the race, with the stage getting underway at 11am from outside of the Derby Arena.

The Tour of Britain will be visiting Ravenshead and Blidworth this year. Photo: Getty Images

"Elvaston, Borrowash, West Hallam and Heanor all feature as the Tour heads through the roads of Derbyshire for the first time since 2015, crossing into Nottinghamshire at Eastwood and continuing through Hucknall, Ravenshead, Blidworth, Southwell and Tuxford, before crossing the River Trent to race south to the finish alongside Sconce and Devon Park in Newark-on-Trent.”

Rod Ellingworth, men’s race director, said:”After three tough days of racing, stage four could be the first chance for the sprinters.

"We know it is a route and finish that suits the fast men and also an area of the country where the race always enjoys great support from the community.”

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), Nottinghamshire Council leader, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Great news that the The Tour of Britain will return to Nottinghamshire in September.

"Our county is now a regular host of of an East Midlands stage for the Tour, which brings in a huge number of visitors to Nottinghamshire and boosts the economy by millions.”

Also on X, Claire Ward (Lab), the new East Midlands Mayor, said: “We’re really excited that the men’s Tour of Britain will be coming through our region in September.

"We want to make sure this is an opportunity to showcase what there is here in the East Midlands region and we know that by having the Tour of Britain come through this area, it contributes to our local economy.”