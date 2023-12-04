Sutton thug jailed for attacking man with baseball bat over £10 debt row

A violent offender who attacked a man with a baseball bat after a row over a £10 debt has been caught and put behind bars.

Shane Green and the victim began arguing in Brook Street, Sutton when they bumped into each other on the evening of May 28.

The pair had a fist fight with neither suffering serious injury before the victim walked away from the scene.

Green, aged 32, was then passed a baseball bat which he used to strike the victim to the back of the head.

Shane Green was jailed for attacking a man with a baseball bat. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He hit the man with the weapon a second time while they grappled on the floor.

The victim then warned Green that ‘you’ll kill me’ if the assault continued.

However, Green ignored these pleas and struck the victim on the head, causing him to bleed heavily.

The victim was able to run from the scene but was found collapsed and lying unconscious by an off-duty paramedic in nearby Silk Street.

He was left needing 17 staples in a head wound and will be permanently scarred.

Green, of Southwood Avenue, Sutton, was identified as the attacker and arrested.

He was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on November 29 having earlier pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent and cowardly attack which left the victim with lasting injuries.