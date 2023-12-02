Members of gun-toting gang who flooded Mansfield and Ashfield with heroin and cocaine are jailed

Four members of a violent, gun-toting gang of drug dealers who sold vast quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin on the streets of Mansfield, Kirkby and Sutton, have been locked up for a combined total of more than 50 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The four men were convicted after a re-trial at Nottingham Crown Court, which began on October 2, and were sentenced on Tuesday, November 28.

Jayden Gorewoda, aged 28, formerly of Tenbury Crescent, Aspley, was jailed for 22 years after he was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Mility, aged 33, formerly of Longdale Road, Sherwood, was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

Jayden Gorewoda, Jason Mility, Damion Martin and Zak Charles were all jailed at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Due to a previous conviction for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, he received a life sentence with a minimum term of 14 years.

Damion Martin, aged 41, formerly of Wyton Close, Sherwood was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply cass A and B drugs and jailed for 14 years.

Zak Charles, aged 21, formerly of Hoefield Crescent, Bulwell, had previously been convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, conspiracy to possess ammunition without a certificate, and conspiracy to supply class B drugs, for which he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For conspiring to supply class A drugs he was given 18 months to be served consecutively – increasing his total sentence to 10 years.

They included gang leader Akeem Chand, who was jailed for life.

The gang, whose members spent large sums of money on designer clothing and jewellery, came to police attention after a series of linked shootings in early 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one incident, in May 2019, a member of a rival criminal gang was shot in the neck as Chand fired multiple shots into his car as it travelled along a residential street one evening.

After falling under police suspicion the gang became the subject of an extensive covert police operation, which caught the gang openly discussing the sale of drugs and the shooting of rivals.

Seven men, including Chand and Smith, and one woman, were jailed for a combined total of more than 120 years when they were sentenced in October 2021.

DS Rich Bull, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These sentences bring a conclusion to what was a very complex police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to pay tribute to everybody who worked tirelessly on this case and helped to bring these extremely dangerous men to justice.

“This was a very successful gang that were making huge sums of money from a wide-spread and sophisticated drug dealing network. Ultimately, however, they were undone by their own arrogance, recklessness, and meticulous police work.

“These men thought nothing of discharging firearms in residential streets, with total disregard for the safety of local residents.