Members of gun-toting gang who flooded Mansfield and Ashfield with heroin and cocaine are jailed
The four men were convicted after a re-trial at Nottingham Crown Court, which began on October 2, and were sentenced on Tuesday, November 28.
Jayden Gorewoda, aged 28, formerly of Tenbury Crescent, Aspley, was jailed for 22 years after he was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.
Jason Mility, aged 33, formerly of Longdale Road, Sherwood, was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.
Due to a previous conviction for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, he received a life sentence with a minimum term of 14 years.
Damion Martin, aged 41, formerly of Wyton Close, Sherwood was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply cass A and B drugs and jailed for 14 years.
Zak Charles, aged 21, formerly of Hoefield Crescent, Bulwell, had previously been convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, conspiracy to possess ammunition without a certificate, and conspiracy to supply class B drugs, for which he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years.
For conspiring to supply class A drugs he was given 18 months to be served consecutively – increasing his total sentence to 10 years.
They included gang leader Akeem Chand, who was jailed for life.
The gang, whose members spent large sums of money on designer clothing and jewellery, came to police attention after a series of linked shootings in early 2019.
In one incident, in May 2019, a member of a rival criminal gang was shot in the neck as Chand fired multiple shots into his car as it travelled along a residential street one evening.
After falling under police suspicion the gang became the subject of an extensive covert police operation, which caught the gang openly discussing the sale of drugs and the shooting of rivals.
Seven men, including Chand and Smith, and one woman, were jailed for a combined total of more than 120 years when they were sentenced in October 2021.
DS Rich Bull, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These sentences bring a conclusion to what was a very complex police investigation.
"I would like to pay tribute to everybody who worked tirelessly on this case and helped to bring these extremely dangerous men to justice.
“This was a very successful gang that were making huge sums of money from a wide-spread and sophisticated drug dealing network. Ultimately, however, they were undone by their own arrogance, recklessness, and meticulous police work.
“These men thought nothing of discharging firearms in residential streets, with total disregard for the safety of local residents.
"Shooting incidents are both incredibly rare and extremely serious, so when they do happen we dedicate whatever resources we deem necessary to catch the people responsible and take their weapons off the streets.”