Murder investigation launched after death of man in Sutton

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Sutton.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 12:59 GMT
Officers attended an address in Northfield Close at 12.55am today (Friday 1 December 2023) following reports that a man had been assaulted.

On arrival officers found a 76-year-old man with injuries.

Emergency services administered CPR but the man was pronounced dead at 2.05am.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Mel Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our deepest condolences remain with this man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“While our investigation is still in its early stages, we are treating this as an isolated incident. Those involved are known to each other.”

Inquiries are ongoing, with witnesses encouraged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 16 of 1 December 2023, or alternatively – call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.