Sutton man sentenced at crown court for carrying knife outside Devonshire Arms

Nottingham Crown Court.

Officers found the lock-knife in his trouser pocket and he told them it was in his work clothes because he had not changed.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 27 offences, and was last in trouble in September 2016 for breaching a supervision order.

The Devonshire Arms.

Adlington, aged 42, of Cross Lane, Huthwaite, had previously admitted driving without insurance or a licence, and possession of an offensive weapon, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, in January.

David Watts, mitigating, said the case ‘falls fully within the magistrates' sentencing powers’.

“The offences were linked in that he went to his partner's house after work,” he said. “He had gone expecting to stay and she said she felt the relationship was over.”

Hee drove off in a car that he had bought her, said Mr Watts, adding Adlington lost his job as a carpenter making coffins after he appeared in court.

Sentencing, Mr Recorder Justin Wigoder told Adlington: “The public are absolutely sick and tired of people going out on the streets with knives, as the knife gets used and it causes absolute chaos.”

