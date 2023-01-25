News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sutton boozer ‘made a fool of himself’ in pub after motoring offences

A Sutton boozer was “highly-emotional” when he “made a fool of himself” in a local pub and got arrested for carrying a knife after committing motoring offences, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Matthew Adlington skidded his partner's car into the car park of the Devonshire Arms, and got out holding a quarter-full pint of lager, on December 8, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said witnesses heard banging and shouting from the pub toilets and Adlington, aged 42, returned with his penis hanging out of his jeans.

Hide Ad

Ms Holland said: “A lot of what he was saying was incoherent. His language was particularly foul.”

The Devonshire Arms in Sutton.
Most Popular

When the police arrived he gave his name as Dave and began pushing and squaring up to the officers, before he was arrested.

A Stanley knife was found on him.

Hide Ad

The court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 27 offences, and was last in trouble in September 2016 for breaching a supervision order.

Read More
Worksop sex offender breached court order with teenage girls at Newstead stables
Hide Ad

Adlington, of Cross Lane, Huthwaite, admitted possession of a blade, and driving without insurance or a licence.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said this “was a bad day that got worse for him” and “he accepts he made a fool of himself”.

Hide Ad

He said Adlington had a “blazing row” with his long-term partner and drove a car he had bought for her to ensure it was not sold.

He said the coffin-maker only has a provisional licence, but “feels he can drive”, and the Stanley knife was one of his work tools.

Hide Ad

The case was adjourned for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on February 21. Adlington was released on conditional bail.