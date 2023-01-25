Matthew Adlington skidded his partner's car into the car park of the Devonshire Arms, and got out holding a quarter-full pint of lager, on December 8, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said witnesses heard banging and shouting from the pub toilets and Adlington, aged 42, returned with his penis hanging out of his jeans.

Ms Holland said: “A lot of what he was saying was incoherent. His language was particularly foul.”

The Devonshire Arms in Sutton.

When the police arrived he gave his name as Dave and began pushing and squaring up to the officers, before he was arrested.

A Stanley knife was found on him.

The court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 27 offences, and was last in trouble in September 2016 for breaching a supervision order.

Adlington, of Cross Lane, Huthwaite, admitted possession of a blade, and driving without insurance or a licence.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said this “was a bad day that got worse for him” and “he accepts he made a fool of himself”.

He said Adlington had a “blazing row” with his long-term partner and drove a car he had bought for her to ensure it was not sold.

He said the coffin-maker only has a provisional licence, but “feels he can drive”, and the Stanley knife was one of his work tools.

