Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Kirk Thompson, 32, of Bramble Lane, Mansfield: admitted criminal damage. He received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £770 compensation.

Trevell Johnson, 22, of HMP Ranby: admitted dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and handling stolen goods. He was jailed for 26 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Shaw, 37, of Fritchley court, Mansfield: admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was disqualified for 12 months and received a community order with 40 rehabilitation days. He must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Kerry Wilson, 31, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield: admitted three assaults on emergency workers. She received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 30 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay compensation of £200, £150 and £100.

Reilly Smith, 39, of Eighth Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield: admitted four thefts. He spent four days in custody and received a community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay compensation of £1,460.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Leggett, 24, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield: admitted criminal damage. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Irene Boone, 62, of Rogers Avenue, Creswell, Worksop: admitted driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 with a £48 surcharge. She was banned for 17 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 17 weeks if she completes it in time.

Rebecca Barber, 35, of Frederick Street, Sutton: admitted racially aggravated harassment. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Allan Halbert, 33, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell, Worksop: admitted possession of a blade and breach of a suspended sentence. He was committed to the crown court for sentence on unconditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Austin, 38, of Green Close, Blidworth, Mansfield: admitted driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned for 36 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Stephen Grant, 36, of Western Avenue, Mansfield: admited driing with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a community order with 12 rehabiltation days and was banned for 36 months.

Steven Moyle, 62, of Woodsetts Road, Rotherham: admitted cannabis production in Harworth. He was ordered to carry out 60 ours of unpaid work and pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Eden Shepherd, 21, of Mansfield Road, Arnold, admitted driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes in Papplewick. He was fined £237 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge. He was banned for 17 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 17 weeks if he completes it in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose Lindley, 66, of Ashgate, Sutton: admitted assault by beating. She received a six month conditional dischare and was ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £25 surcharge.

Harry Mitchell, 21, of Appleton road, Blidworth: admitted driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £35 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by three months if he completes it in time.

Alexander Lilley, 30, of Hemmingfield Crescent, Worksop: admitted driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £576 with £85 costs and a £230 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 17 weeks if he completes it in time.

Robert Burgess, 54, of Ravensdale Road, Mansfield: admitted driving with 52 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £600 with a £240 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by three months if he completes it in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Williamson, 21, of New Street, Grassmoor, Chesterfield: admitted possessing an imitation firearm in a public place. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Reilly Smith, 39, of Eighth Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield: admitted theft. He was ordered to pay £58 compensation.

Annette Baker, 59, of Malthouse Lane, Bridlington: admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the alcohol level in misterton. She was fined £276 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £110 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with ten points.

Zoe Massie, 48, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield: admitted failing to comply with a section 35 direction. She received a six-month conditional discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad