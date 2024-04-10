Sutton: Detectives release CCTV images after fraudulent use of stolen bank cards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wallet containing the cards was stolen during a burglary of a home in Brierley Cottages, Sutton.

The victim woke up to find her bag was missing from her front room.

Following the overnight burglary, on February 16, 2024, her cards were then used to buy goods at various shops in the Sutton area.

CCTV image released by Nottinghamshire Police.

As part of their ongoing inquiries, detectives have now released images of a man and a woman who they believe could have vital information to assist their investigation.

Inspector Jayne Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary and fraud are deeply invasive crimes which have a significant impact on victims.

“We're determined to find those responsible who targeted this address and bring them before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.

“We believe the two individuals pictured may have information relevant to our investigation we are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to please get in touch.”