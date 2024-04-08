Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Current incumbent Caroline Henry (Con) is standing again having taken over the role three years ago when she defeated Labour’s Paddy Tipping in the vote.

Mrs Henry, the wife of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry (Con), has made putting more officers on the streets and investing in policing presence in towns across Nottinghamshire two of her big priorities during her time in office, and focusing strongly on making town and city streets safer for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up against her will be Gary Godden (Lab) and David Watts (Lib Dem).

The three candidates for next month's Nottinghamshire PCC election, from left: Caroline Henry, David Watts and Gary Godden. Photo: Other

Mr Godden is a former Nottinghamshire Police officer, having been with the force for 15 years, who currently works for NHS England as deputy head of its graduate management training programme.

Meanwhile Mr Watts, who also stood in the 2021 election and is currently a councillor on Broxtowe Council.