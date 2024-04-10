Active for April: Seven ways to stay active in and around Ashfield this month

Previously known as Step up for 30, Active for April is bowel Cancer UK’s annual fundraising campaign and they’re asking you to do something active every day for the whole of April as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and get sponsored.
With this in mind, we thought we would suggest seven ways to stay active in Ashfield this April…
1. Start running
Why not start your running journey in local parks across the Ashfield area? If you need support with your running, you could always join a group. Ashfield has the Sutton-in-Ashfield Harriers & Athletic Club who meet at Ashfield School for training. Visit www.sutton-in-ashfield-harriers.com/ for more information. There are also parkruns at Hucknall's Titchfield Park Photo: Steve Riding
2. Walk in nature
There are various nature spots across Ashfield, including King's Mill Reservoir as pictured. There is also Ashfield Park, Healdswood Recreation Ground, Huthwaite Welfare Park, Stamper Crescent Recreation Ground, Thieves Wood, Teversal Trail Visitors Centre and Silverhill Wood, plus areas in Hucknall like Titchfield Park, Dob Park and Misk Hills Photo: Wayne Swiffin
3. Try ice skating
Lammas Leisure Centre, Sutton, includes a gym, ice rink, swimming pool and fitness studio. Why not try something different and give ice skating a go? Photo: Lammas Leisure Centre
4. Visit one of Ashfield's leisure centres
Why not visit one of Ashfield's leisure centres and become a member or join a class? It is one step closer to reaching your fitness goals. There is Hucknall Leisure Centre, Kirkby Leisure Centre and Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton. Check out more details at www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/leisure-swimming-sports/ Photo: Hucknall Leisure Centre