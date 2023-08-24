News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Sutton boozer found with bloody blade he’d confiscated from someone else

A Sutton boozer who kicked off in the pub while carrying a blood-covered blade he'd confiscated from someone in the street has been sentenced.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to the Peacock Hotel on Main Street, Huthwaite, just after midnight on July 30, when a "highly intoxicated" Colin Lee was refusing to leave, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

58-year-old Lee was standing with his dog at the bar and when he was told he wasn't welcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He went outside but refused to move any further and he was arrested.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

A search of his jeans pocket revealed the folding pocket knife with blood on the handle and he had small cuts on his hands.

The court heard he has one relevant previous conviction and was last in trouble in September 2015.

His defence solicitor said Lee, who is alcohol dependent, "completely accepts he had too much to drink" and has been suffering from anxiety and depression.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is very anxious because he has received a notice of eviction following the arrival of a new landlord,” she said.

His solicitor said Lee saw a young person waving the knife around and misbehaving in the street 24 hours earlier and he confiscated it.

"He is older and is different now than he was in his youth," his solicitor told the court. "He didn't produce the knife or threaten anyone with it."

Lee, aged 58, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, and possession of a blade, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports.