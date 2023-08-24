Sutton boozer found with bloody blade he’d confiscated from someone else

Police were called to the Peacock Hotel on Main Street, Huthwaite, just after midnight on July 30, when a "highly intoxicated" Colin Lee was refusing to leave, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

58-year-old Lee was standing with his dog at the bar and when he was told he wasn't welcome.

He went outside but refused to move any further and he was arrested.

A search of his jeans pocket revealed the folding pocket knife with blood on the handle and he had small cuts on his hands.

The court heard he has one relevant previous conviction and was last in trouble in September 2015.

His defence solicitor said Lee, who is alcohol dependent, "completely accepts he had too much to drink" and has been suffering from anxiety and depression.

"He is very anxious because he has received a notice of eviction following the arrival of a new landlord,” she said.

His solicitor said Lee saw a young person waving the knife around and misbehaving in the street 24 hours earlier and he confiscated it.

"He is older and is different now than he was in his youth," his solicitor told the court. "He didn't produce the knife or threaten anyone with it."

Lee, aged 58, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, and possession of a blade, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.