Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court between July 10 and 12.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:53 BST- 3 min read

Joe Lyons, 26, of Teal Avenue, Mansfield, was found guilty: driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation days. He was fined £244 with £620 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 23 months but the ban can be reduced by 25 percent with a rehabilitation course.

Florin Linca, 43, of Busk Meadow, Sheffield, found guilty: possess knife. He received a six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with £620 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Roy Rimmington, 59, of Willow Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £200 with costs of £85. He was disqualified for 36 months.

Mansfield Magistrates' CourtMansfield Magistrates' Court
Warren Whaley, 29, of Bishop Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £60 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 32 rehabilitation days.

Kieron Ramos, 30, of Southfields Close, Kirkby, admitted: driving while disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and a 31-day programme. He was disqualified for 31 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Ioan Mihai, 38, of Terrace Road, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating and fail to surrender to police/court bail. He received a 12 month community order with 16 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Erika Pakalnyte, 34, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to answer to court/police bail, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drunk and disorderly in a public place, and assault by beating. She received a six-month conditional discharge. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Adrian Bostan, 39, of Silk Street, Sutton, admitted: driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcrogrammes. He was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £72 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but the ban can be reduced by 25 percent with a rehabilitation course.

Gavin Jagger, 45, of New Hill, Walesby, admitted: possess knife and possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin and crack cocaine. He received a 16 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He received a 16 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Darren Rimmer, 47, of Sanderling Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £80 with £85 costs, a £32 surcharge and £25 compensation.

Cameron Cox, 23, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine and cannabis. He was fined £60 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Benjamin Ross, 37, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. He was fined £100 with £85 costs.

Benjamin Wincott, 56, of Portland Street, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: theft by finding. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Roy Dixon, 64, of Onchan Drive, Carlton, Nottingham, admitted: driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate. He was fined £160, with £85 costs and a £64 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months and a rehabilitation course can reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Katarzyna Obremska, 36, of Spindle Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £200, with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. She was disqualified for 19 months and a rehabilitation course can reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Joseph Brooks, 24, of Field Drive, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Christopher Talbot, 49, of HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire, admitted: attempt to breach a restraining order after conviction. He received a six month prison sentence and was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

Robert Reddish, 45, of HMP Nottingham, Perry Road, Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for seven days and ordered to pay £10 compensation.