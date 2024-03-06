Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers attended a service station in Farmwell Lane, Sutton, following reports of an assault.

The incident took place around 12.25pm on Monday, March 4, after a man entered a store and picked up cans of alcohol.

When they then tried to leave the shop without paying, they were confronted by a female member of staff, who was duly assaulted.

The woman was left with minor injuries, with police attending the scene soon afterwards and arresting a suspect nearby.

Daniel Groves, 27, has since been charged with assault and theft.

Groves, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 6.