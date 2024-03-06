Have your say on the future of Nottinghamshire’s iconic County Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This follows the County Council’s decision last summer that it was no longer practical to keep the building as its main base in the long-term. It has been the council’s headquarters since 1946.

Research showed it is too expensive to operate, maintain and bring the building up to modern environmental standards.

The survey is open until 31 March on the council’s engagement hub:https://consult.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/economic-development/the-future-of-county-hall

County Hall in West Bridgford

Copies of the survey will be available from County Hall and all county libraries, including West Bridgford Library.

As part of a wider engagement exercise, stakeholders such as heritage organisations and other councils will be contacted as will residents who live directly next to the site. Developers will be approached for their initial views as part of what is known as ‘soft marketing testing’.

Using all this feedback, the council will then consider the best options for the site throughout this spring. Further public/stakeholder engagement may be required to help take these options to the next stage. More details to be announced in May 2024.

Nottinghamshire County Council Leader Ben Bradley, MP said:

“County Hall is an iconic Nottinghamshire landmark, particularly its famous green roof, so it’s vital we seek the views of residents, businesses, heritage experts and developers before a full business case is put in place.

“We want to make sure this building and site gets the new lease of life it deserves, with its heritage respected.

“With its riverside location along the Trent, being close to local amenities as well as world-famous sporting venues, we know what an attractive site this is for potential purchasers, developers and partners.

“With the potential sale of County Hall and the savings we’ll make by not running and maintaining it, will mean more money is available to spend on services.”

Nottinghamshire County Councillor Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, added:

“The potential sale of this building is one of the most complex commercial projects this council has ever been involved in and an important moment in our history, so it has to be done right. The future of this building will have an impact for a lot of people, businesses and organisations – so we will take stock of what they have to say.

“Alongside the feedback we get, there will be many practical considerations for us to make which include respecting the heritage of the building, what makes best financial sense and making sure whatever decision is made, we aren’t taking any unnecessary risks.

“This is why we will seek legal, financial and technical advice as necessary, including using the expertise of Arc Partnership, the council’s property, design and consultancy partner.”