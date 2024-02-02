Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Ball, 30, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: sending by a public communication network an offensive /indecent/obscene/menacing message. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Donald Gornall, 56, of no fixed address, admitted: fraud by false representation. He was jailed for 28 days.

Tyron Bryan, 23, of HMP Dovegate, Uttoxeter, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker and assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

Orlene Wallace, 62, of Mattersey Court, Mansfield, found guilty: assault by beating. She was fined £300 with £100 compensation and a £120 surcharge.

Benjamin Austin, 39, of Green Close, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a 12 month community order with eight rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 28 months and must pay £85 costs.

Lindsay Reilly, 39, of Green Close, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: permit use of motor vehicle with no insurance. She was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with six points.

Przemyslaw Orlowski, 30, of Portland Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 18 months. He must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Thea Hewson, 27, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. She was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Megson, 34, of Cuthbert Place, Retford, admitted driving with 99 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. She was banned for 25 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.

Dean Straw, 23, of Birch Tree Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £307 with a £123 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chelsea Goodman, 23, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating and assault by beating of an emergency worker. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was fined £120 and must pay £250 compensation.