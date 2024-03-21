Resurfacing work on two major Kirkby roads set to begin this month
Details on the VIA East Midlands website reveal pavement resurfacing work on Sutton road will start on March 25 and run until April 9.
Carriageway resurfacing work, from its junction with the A38 to Chapel Lane roundabout, will then take place from June 3-22.
Carriageway resurfacing work on Diamond Avenue, from its junction with Clumber Street to the A611, will then take place from June 24 to July 6.
Traffic management systems will be in operation while pavement resurfacing works take place, while road closures and diversions will be in place for carriageway resurfacing work.
As well as the main roads, resufacing work will also take place on a number of junctions off both roads.
The extra junctions that will be resurfaced include the Sutton Road junctions with Franderground Drive, Wickerwood Drive, Wentworth Road, George Street, Grey Street, Doles Lane, Linden Grove, Frederick Avenue and Searwood Avenue and the Diamond Avenue junctions with Thoresby Avenue, Lodge Lane, Sapphire Drive, Clumber Street, Balfour Street and Nest Avenue
Highways contractors will resurface two or three metres into roads at their junctions.
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader, and Independent Alliance leader on Nottinghamshire Council, has been meeting with Highway managers at County Hall to go through the proposed works.
He said “Resurfacing these two major roads has long been a priority of ours.
"I first prioritised Sutton Road in 2017 and Coun Andy Meakin (Ash Ind) prioritised Diamond Avenue in 2021 when he was first elected.
"It is great that they will be both be done by the end of June.
“I was pleased that they have also agreed to properly resurface a number of junctions of both Diamond Avenue and Sutton Road.
"This just goes to show that by working with residents, we can deliver huge improvements.
"As councillors, we will continue to fight to fix our broken roads and pavements – we have dozens more on our list.”
For details of other planned roadworks in Ashfield and around Nottinghamshire, visit viaem.co.uk/via-in-nottinghamshire/roadworks-in-nottinghamshire/