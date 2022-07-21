Suspect in court after victim threatened and assaulted in own home in Mansfield

Police were initially called to a property on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, on July 12, at 8pm, to reports a man was threatened and attacked in his own home.

Jewelley and cash were taken and the victim needed hospital treatment after suffering injuries to his ear and hand.

An hour later, police were called to Heathfield Way, Mansfield, to reports a man had entered a property, before threatening the occupants with a knife.

Heathfield Way, Mansfield.

Nathan Proctor, of Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, has since been charged in connection with the incident.

The 30-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with wounding with intent, robbery, burglary, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month and Proctor was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man has been charged and remanded in connection with these distressing incidents which happened in the victims’ own homes – where they should feel safe. Understandably they were left very shaken by what happened.

“Violent crime of this nature has no place in our neighbourhoods.