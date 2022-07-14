Man broke into Mansfield house and threatened occupants with a knife

Police said they were called to an address on Heathfield Way on Tuesday, July 12, shortly after 9pm.
Response officers rushed to the scene and confronted a suspect nearby.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife and was later taken to hospital after becoming unwell.
Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting experience for the victims and I am pleased that – thanks to the outstanding work of local response officers – we were quickly able to detain a suspect.