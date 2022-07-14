Man broke into Mansfield house and threatened occupants with a knife

Police said they were called to an address on Heathfield Way on Tuesday, July 12, shortly after 9pm.

Response officers rushed to the scene and confronted a suspect nearby.

Heathfield Way, Mansfield.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife and was later taken to hospital after becoming unwell.