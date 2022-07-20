Antisocial behaviour reports lead to drugs and weapons bust in Mansfield

Officers from the Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at a property in Markham Place shortly before 10.45am today (Wednesday, July 20).

The address was targeted as part of national Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week, seven days of action to empower communities to take a stand against behaviour that negatively impacts the lives of other people.

Inside officers found significant quantities of what are believed to be cocaine and cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drugs and weapons were recovered as police carried out a pre-planned raid in Markham Place, Mansfield

An axe and a baseball bat were also recovered from the address.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A and B drugs with intent to supply, and weapons offences.

Sergeant Andy Lee, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have had numerous reports of antisocial behaviour in this area and have been interested in this address for some time.

“After gathering the necessary intelligence and applying for a court warrant, we carried out a raid this afternoon and found much of what we were looking for.

“The trade in illegal drugs is a blight on our communities and is very often linked to antisocial behaviour and criminality. That’s why we work hard every day to go after these substances and the people who supply them.

“I would always urge residents in other areas to report their concerns with us so we can investigate what is happening and take appropriate action.”