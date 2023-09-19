Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shane Bright, aged 34, of Scargill Walk, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 15.

Bright was charged with robbery, aggravated burglary with intent, aggravated burglary, two counts of possessing a knife/blade/sharply pointed article in a public place, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges relate to investigations into reported incidents in Eastwood between September 1 and September 9 2023 and come following good work by Broxtowe response officers and Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team.

Bright was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 13, 2023.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, district commander of the Broxtowe district, said: “We treat all reports of robbery, burglary, violence, and weapons with the utmost seriousness, and we will always investigate and strive to put suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.