Suspect charged and remanded over Eastwood reports

Police have charged an Eastwood man with a raft of offences including allegations of robbery and aggravated burglary in the town over a nine-day period.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read
Shane Bright, aged 34, of Scargill Walk, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 15.

Bright was charged with robbery, aggravated burglary with intent, aggravated burglary, two counts of possessing a knife/blade/sharply pointed article in a public place, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
The charges relate to investigations into reported incidents in Eastwood between September 1 and September 9 2023 and come following good work by Broxtowe response officers and Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team.

Bright was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 13, 2023.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, district commander of the Broxtowe district, said: “We treat all reports of robbery, burglary, violence, and weapons with the utmost seriousness, and we will always investigate and strive to put suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.

“I’m pleased a suspect has now been charged in connection with these reports and we now await the outcome of this case through the courts.”