Suspected dangerous driver spotted by drone and arrested after high-speed chase from Mansfield to Pleasley
The car raced away at high speed, going through red lights and the wrong way down a one-way street, before being abandoned in Meden Bank, Pleasley.
Police began to search in the darkness for the driver and a police drone using a thermal imaging camera picked up the suspect hiding in trees and alerted officers on the ground.
A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, taking a vehicle without consent, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.
He was later released on police bail.
PC Caitlin Bramley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It can be extremely difficult to locate suspects in the dark but it really is extremely hard for them to evade our high-tech eyes in the sky.”